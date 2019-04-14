- WWE Worlds Collide gets going tonight at 8 pm ET on the WWE Network featuring NXT vs. NXT Alumni. Here are tonight's matches: Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze, Dominik Dijkaovic vs. Harper, SAnitY vs. The Undisputed Era, and Kassius Ohno vs. Aiden English. Click here to check out the rest of the matches over the coming weeks.

- WWE Hall of Famer Lita turns 44 today, WWE tweeted out a gallery of the former women's champion to celebrate. Also today, NXT Star Marina Shafir turns 31.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Liv Morgan, Mia Yim, and The Bar.