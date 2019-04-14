Tonight WWE Worlds Collide: NXT vs. NXT Alumni was on the WWE Network with Tyler Breeze beating Roderick Strong in the main event. The matches were taped at WWE Axxess during WrestleMania weekend in New York.

Below are the full results:

* Kassius Ohno defeated Aiden English

* Harper defeated Dominik Dijakovic

* Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly defeated Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe

* Tyler Breeze defeated Roderick Strong

The next Worlds Collide event is Cruiserweights Collide on April 17 at 9 p.m. EST on the WWE Network. The line-up includes:

* Tyler Bate vs. The Brian Kendrick

* Akira Tozawa vs. Jordan Devlin

* Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews vs. Ariya Daivari and Mike Kanellis

* Albert Hardie Jr. vs. Gran Metalik vs. Ligero