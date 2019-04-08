WrestleMania 35 is now history and Wrestling Inc. had it covered. In addition to Marc Middleton's great live coverage of the show, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman was at the event in the press box, while Kelsi Schrieber, Daniel Yanoksky and Andy Malnoske covered the show from the stands.

Below are some off-camera notes from the show:

.@WIncRebel has arrived in the official #WrestleMania press booth! Be sure to stay with Wrestling Inc all night long for all of our coverage! pic.twitter.com/0ZqTgZhJ5U — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 7, 2019

- Earlier in the night, there was a bright yellow light that was hitting fans in the face. There were chants of "Please turn the light off" during the AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton match:

@WrestlingInc is anyone asks, this is why the crowd is chanting to turn the lights off pic.twitter.com/oXMTQ2qbJ2 — Justin Cooper (@Jcooper770) April 7, 2019

How blind I was during the AJ v Orton match. There was a poor woman who was a production person I guess our section booed her. Chanted do her job, turn the light off(can't see s--t) amongst other things and this poor woman was tying to turn it off pic.twitter.com/nbiZ87HluF — Ron Breton (@WhatJahWanted) April 8, 2019

- Below is the reaction when the yellow lights were turned off:

crowd excited that they turned off the yellow lights #WrestleMania @WrestlingInc it took a lot of attention away from the match pic.twitter.com/Nlr3FbPnpZ — SuperKicking It With Kelsi (@superkickingit) April 7, 2019

- A lot of people had a good amount of the ring obstructed due to the stage:

I know it looks cool on TV, but I do wish WWE would find a way to do something about this. My tickets were comp tonight, but for most people sitting around me, they paid a couple hundred bucks a seat to see this and watch on the screen instead. pic.twitter.com/FN5wkbmmz3 — Jared Moore (@MrJaredMoore) April 8, 2019

- Roman Reigns got a nice reaction when he came out, but some boos. There was some commotion during his match with Drew McIntyre as some fans were trying to get a wave started.

- WWE used their XFL "sky cam" tonight at WrestleMania. We were told that this may the first time they've used it for a WWE event.

- Below is an overhead view from the press booth of the big suplex Miz gave Shane McMahon off of the top of the camera scaffolding.

Here's an overhead view from the press booth of the crazy suplex Miz just gave Shane off the top of the camera scaffolding. Insane. Shane wins because he landed on top of Miz.



- @WIncRebel #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/D0XKuXqDxA — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 8, 2019

- Kofi Kingston defeating Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship got the biggest reaction on the show.

- The press booth exploded when Kofi Kingston won the title, which hadn't happened all night. There were a lot of WWE Hall of Famers and NXT talent in the press booth as well.

Clap your hands for your NEW WWE Champion... KOFI KINGSTON!!!



The press booth just exploded with applause, that hasn't happened all night. Keep in mind there's also a bunch of NXT talent and WWE Hall of Famers sitting up here as well.



- @WIncRebel #WrestleMania #KofiMania pic.twitter.com/6eu58mcmj1 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 8, 2019

- People seemed drained later in the show, and the reaction for the main event wasn't what you'd expect. Some fans were even leaving during the main event because they were so tired.

- The transportation was a real issue as people left the stadium. People were waiting in the rain with insanely long lines.

the wait for the post show train. absurd. wwe needs to think about shortening show. we are just leaving that area now pic.twitter.com/r9vjNq6l2u — Two Faced Wrestling Talk (@twofacedpod) April 8, 2019

- A fan proposed to his girlfriend at the event.

- Below is a wrap up of Nick's coverage from the press booth:

- Below are Kelsi and Paul's final thoughts on the show. Their full review will be on this Friday's Two Faced Podcast here on the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel:

Our post show thoughts live from #Wrestlemania We will go WAY more in depth on our review this Friday on @WrestlingInc's @twofacedpod Hope you all enjoyed the show! ? pic.twitter.com/PnhJ2HaVzg — SuperKicking It With Kelsi (@superkickingit) April 8, 2019

@taboada93 and Lou_Bolkovic15 contributed to this article.