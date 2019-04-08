WrestleMania 35 is now history and Wrestling Inc. had it covered. In addition to Marc Middleton's great live coverage of the show, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman was at the event in the press box, while Kelsi Schrieber, Daniel Yanoksky and Andy Malnoske covered the show from the stands.

Below are some off-camera notes from the show:


- Earlier in the night, there was a bright yellow light that was hitting fans in the face. There were chants of "Please turn the light off" during the AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton match:



- Below is the reaction when the yellow lights were turned off:


- A lot of people had a good amount of the ring obstructed due to the stage:


- Roman Reigns got a nice reaction when he came out, but some boos. There was some commotion during his match with Drew McIntyre as some fans were trying to get a wave started.

- WWE used their XFL "sky cam" tonight at WrestleMania. We were told that this may the first time they've used it for a WWE event.

- Below is an overhead view from the press booth of the big suplex Miz gave Shane McMahon off of the top of the camera scaffolding.


- Kofi Kingston defeating Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship got the biggest reaction on the show.


- The press booth exploded when Kofi Kingston won the title, which hadn't happened all night. There were a lot of WWE Hall of Famers and NXT talent in the press booth as well.


- People seemed drained later in the show, and the reaction for the main event wasn't what you'd expect. Some fans were even leaving during the main event because they were so tired.

- The transportation was a real issue as people left the stadium. People were waiting in the rain with insanely long lines.


- A fan proposed to his girlfriend at the event.

- Below is a wrap up of Nick's coverage from the press booth:


- Below are Kelsi and Paul's final thoughts on the show. Their full review will be on this Friday's Two Faced Podcast here on the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel:



@taboada93 and Lou_Bolkovic15 contributed to this article.