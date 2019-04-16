The XFL is set to reveal the coach for their New York team later this afternoon. It is being reported that they have brought former New York Giant offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride into the fold. Jay Glazer has mentioned this earlier, with the report gaining traction.

Hearing former Giants coach Kevin Gilbride is returning to coaching in New York... as the XFL head coach. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 15, 2019

Gilbride started his coaching career back in 1974 as a linebackers coach for Idaho State. He continued to coach all over, becoming the offensive coordinator for NFL teams like the Bills, Jaguars and Houston Oilers. He was the head coach for the San Diego Chargers from 1997-98, going 6-16.

It was during his time as a Giant that people remember, however. Gilbride became the quarterback's coach in 2004 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2007, the year the Giants won the Super Bowl. They ended up winning two with him as the coordinator. In a four-year span, Gilbride's Giants scored 400 or more points. He ended up retiring from football after the 2013 season.

Gilbride joins Bob Stoops, Jim Zorn, Marc Trestman and Pep Hamilton as coaches for the latest revival of the XFL. The Connecticut native is expected to be announced as the head coach during the press conference today at noon in Times Square. You can watch the press conference via Twitter or the XFL website.