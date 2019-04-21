The XFL announced earlier this week that former NFL player Jon Hayes will be the new head coach and manager of XFL St. Louis. Above is the press conference from Thursday.

For those who forgot in January 2018, it was announced by Vince McMahon that the XFL was coming back in 2020. It will be premiering on February 8 and Sunday, February 9 following the Super Bowl.

The eight cities that are hosting teams are New York, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay, and Washington D.C.

The XFL President & COO of the company is Jeffrey Pollack, he was previously the Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer and Special Advisor for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hayes will be joining already announced coaches Bob Stoops (Dallas), Kevin Gilbride (New York), Jim Zorn (Seattle), Marc Trestman (Tampa Bay), and Pep Hamilton (Washington D.C.).



