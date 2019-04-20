- Above is the WrestleMania XXV Money in the Bank Ladder match featuring Kofi Kingston, Christian, Finlay, Kane, CM Punk, Mark Henry, MVP and Shelton Benjamin. Punk would boot Kane off the ladder to grab the briefcase for a second year in a row.

- With managers making a resurgence on the main roster, more are getting the spotlight in NXT in the form of Robert Strauss and Stokely Hathaway. In the videos below, Strauss attempted to sign Eric Bugenhagen to his "brand," Bugenhagen initially said yes (because he thought Strauss said "band") and then passed on the opportunity when he heard otherwise. Hathaway is currently representing Jonah Rock, who is holding open challenges at NXT live events.

- Zelina Vega commented on Twitter about getting sick too often, despite taking Vitamin IV treatments, "Why is it that I've been getting sick what feels like once a month?! I hate this. I even did one of those vitamin IV treatments with extra vitaC, but I still feel miserable." Shortly after, she made sure to shoot down any pregnancy rumors after an individual brought up the topic. Vega responded, "Uhm no. You clearly don't know the difference between being flu-like sick and needing vitamin c vs. pregnancy morning sickness. And even if I did, I sure wouldn't be tweeting about it. So, let's kill that rumor right now."

