The moment Jon Moxley's interview on Talk is Jericho went live on Wednesday, it became a hot topic of discussion around the wrestling world. Similar to CM Punk's interview on Colt Cabana's podcast, it offered fans a glimpse into the inner workings of WWE.

It appears that the former Dean Ambrose isn't the only one who has had thoughts about leaving WWE. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, there are a number of people who are interested in leaving the company and some of the names would reportedly shock fans. Meltzer noted that the majority of the people in the company have at least inquired about outside opportunities, and that you can count the number of people who haven't "on one to two hands."

In recent months, several talents have asked for their release, including The Revival, Sasha Banks and Luke Harper. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have also reportedly turned down new contracts.