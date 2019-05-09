Adam Cole recently spoke with the WWE website and said it's cool to be able to return to the indies and make appearances for EVOLVE while signed to the WWE NXT brand. Cole is scheduled to face EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory at EVOLVE 127 in Livonia, Michigan on Friday night. He will then face AR Fox on Saturday night at EVOLVE 128 in Indianapolis, IN.

"Since joining NXT, to be able to come back and do some independent shows, specifically EVOLVE, has been really cool for me," Cole said. "For people who haven't been following my entire career, the independents are where my heart is, where I got my start, and where I made a name for myself. They gave me the ability to travel overseas and do a lot of really incredible things. More importantly, the two guys that I'm getting to step into the ring with [this weekend] are two of the most talented guys on the independents.

"Austin Theory is a guy I haven't really faced before, but he's just a bundle of talent. He's got a big mouth, but he's got talent. As for AR Fox, I think I first wrestled him in 2009 at CZW. He was a rival of mine when I first started making a name for myself as the CZW Junior Heavyweight Champion. We had some really competitive matches, so I'm excited to get the chance to step in the ring with him again, considering it's been so long. He's gotten better, I've gotten better – it's going to be a great weekend. Another cool thing about these EVOLVE shows is that we do a meet-and-greet before both events. I'll get a chance to meet everybody, sign some autographs and take some pictures. That last time I was at EVOLVE, I got the chance to meet hundreds of fans, and it was so awesome to chat with them and see how long they've been following me. Promotions like EVOLVE have these fanbases that are so passionate about wrestling. People who are fans of mine know that I eat, sleep and breathe wrestling. To get to come to these events and meet these people and see these guys from these rosters, who are working their tails off, honing their game, getting better every time I see them, it's very cool. I have a connection and will always have a connection to the independents. EVOLVE is one of the hottest promotions in the United States, and I'm excited to come back."

Cole used the interview to campaign for a rematch from NXT Champion Johnny Gargano. Gargano defeated Cole in a 2 of 3 Falls Match at "Takeover: New York" during WrestleMania 35 weekend to win the vacant title. Cole said fans helped make the match and will remember it for a really long time. He was asked what it was like battling under such high stakes.

"With the exception of the outcome, it was special for sure," he said. "Brooklyn, specifically, is very near and dear to my heart. It's where I made my debut in NXT, so to be able to finally get that NXT Championship match at a TakeOver was really cool. Gargano is another guy that I've had a long and storied history with. We got the chance for the first time to wrestle each other at arguably the biggest NXT event that we've ever had, and I think we had more eyes on us than ever before. Me and Johnny brought our energy, but those fans brought their energy, too. In turn, that created a really special night, making a match that I think people are going to remember for a really long time."

Going back to the storylines, there has been tension within The Undisputed Era on NXT TV as of late. The interview was done before Roderick Strong was blamed for Cole's loss to Matt Riddle in last night's NXT TV main event, which led to more arguing within the group. Cole was asked if we're about to see a divorce in the group, but he dismissed the rumors and said The Undisputed Era is a brotherhood, not just a wrestling stable.

"Let me put it to you this way: When you have brothers, you cannot change the fact that that person is your brother," Cole said. "Sometimes you fight, argue or choose to not have any relationship with a brother anymore. Sometimes you work through it and your relationship grows stronger. I stand by the fact that The Undisputed ERA is not just a wrestling faction, we're a brotherhood. We're guys who've known each other since our careers started. We've traveled up and down the road together, we've shared plenty of important moments. So whether we're able to work through this is another question that I don't know if I can answer, but I know where I stand on The Undisputed ERA. I know how I feel about The Undisputed ERA. If this brotherhood is as strong as I think it is, we'll pull through and prove that we come back stronger than ever."

Cole also repeated a claim he has made for a few months now, that all members of The Undisputed Era will hold gold by the end of 2019 - Cole, Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.