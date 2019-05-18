Adam Page made a surprise appearance at today's Wrestle Gate Pro event in Nottingham, England to confront his AEW Double or Nothing opponent, PAC.

After the two had a match, PAC got on the mic and told a fallen Page he wasn't going to come to Double or Nothing.

"I wanted to hurt ya, to maim ya, to torture ya," PAC said to Page. "And look, look! My work is done. So you can tell all of your little elite buddies, I'm not coming to Vegas! I'm not coming to Double or Nothing! And I'm not coming to AEW!"

Double or Nothing takes place on May 25 at 8 pm ET, streaming on B/R Live and Traditional PPV for $49.95. The Buy In pre-show streams for free on B/R Live and AEW's YouTube channel.