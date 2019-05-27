All Elite Wrestling has announced Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin for their upcoming Fyter Fest event.
Fyter Fest, from AEW and CEO Gaming, will take place on Saturday, June 29 from Daytona Beach, Florida. Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday at 12 noon ET.
The following matches have been announced for AEW Fyter Fest:
Hardcore Match
Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa
The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs. Pac, Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr.
Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin
Jon Moxley's AEW in-ring debut vs. TBA
#AEW x @CEOGaming #FyterFest Sat, June 29th #DaytonaBeach@CodyRhodes vs @DarbyAllin— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 27, 2019
Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, May 29th 12 Noon Easternhttps://t.co/Zenw0xPAgL pic.twitter.com/GL9n0EtFQr