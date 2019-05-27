All Elite Wrestling has announced Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin for their upcoming Fyter Fest event.

Fyter Fest, from AEW and CEO Gaming, will take place on Saturday, June 29 from Daytona Beach, Florida. Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday at 12 noon ET.

The following matches have been announced for AEW Fyter Fest:

Hardcore Match

Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs. Pac, Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr.

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

Jon Moxley's AEW in-ring debut vs. TBA