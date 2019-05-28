All Elite Wrestling announced on Twitter tonight that Luchasaurus has joined the roster.

Luchasaurus worked the Casino Battle Royale on the AEW Double Or Nothing "Buy In" pre-show this past Saturday night. He picked up 4 eliminations before being eliminated by the winner, "Hangman" Adam Page.

Real name Austin Matelson, Luchasaurus was previously signed to a WWE developmental deal under the name Judas Devlin in 2012. He worked for Florida Championship Wrestling, which would become WWE NXT, but was released in 2014 after suffering a severe spinal injury. He's also wrestled for ROH and Lucha Underground, and was a house-guest on season 17 of Big Brother in 2015, where he came in 5th.

On a related note, Luchasaurus was asked on Twitter today about his look and gimmick, and what it means. He replied, "I am a man wearing a mask. It's an ironic commentary on rebellion. I'm an absurd character that represents something extinct in order to show the wrestling world that the preconceived idea of how a big man is suppose to wrestle is also extinct."

Below is AEW's post on Luchasaurus along with today's fan exchange: