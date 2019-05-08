ITV today announced that they will broadcast Double Or Nothing on its ITV Box Office channel. The pre-show, Buy-In, will air for free on IT4 and will feature the Casino Battle Royale with 21 competitors.

"We've stated since our launch that we want to make this the greatest time ever to be a professional wrestling fan, and part of this plan is to make our product as accessible as possible to a global audience," said AEW President Tony Khan. "Since our launch in January, we've signed the best talent, sold out our debut show in record time, and we've built relationships and formed bonds with the best media partners like ITV. This collaboration with ITV is so important to AEW, ITV is the best in the UK, they were always my first choice to be our international PPV partner for DOUBLE OR NOTHING, and we're looking forward to a great show."

Double or Nothing will air on ITV Box Office at 1:00 a.m. GMT, Sunday, May 26.

