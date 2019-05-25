AEW Double or Nothing will take place tonight from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Join us for live coverage beginning at 7 pm ET for The Buy In pre-show, the main card will start at 8 pm ET. Wrestling Inc. will have a WINC Podcast right after the show finishes up, as well!

The card will feature Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho to determine the number one contender for the AEW World Championship. The other contender will be the winner of the Casino Battle Royale on the pre-show.

The Buy In airs for free on AEW's YouTube channel.

The main card is available on B/R Live and traditional PPV for $49.99 in the United States. For those in United Kingdom/Ireland on ITV. For other international fans on FITE.

Below is the full card for tonight's show.

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

Winner will be contender for AEW World Championship and face Casino Battle Royal winner at a later date.

AAA WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix

Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes

SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) vs. CIMA, T-Hawk, and Lindaman

Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae

Angelico and Jack Evans vs. The Best Friends

Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, and Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, and Ryo Mizunami

CASINO BATTLE ROYAL (PRE-SHOW)

Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Private Party, Shawn Spears, TBA

Winner will be contender for AEW World Championship and faces winner of Omega/Jericho at a later date.

PRE-SHOW

Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian