- The above video is from All Elite Wrestling's YouTube channel. The video is of Chris Jericho sending a message to Cody Rhodes. Chris Jericho will be at Double Or Nothing in a match against Kenny Omega.
- Matt Jackson shared on Twitter that there will be a Double Or Nothing match announced on tomorrow's Being The Elite. To check out their YouTube channel please click here.
Below is Jackson's announcement:
#DoubleorNothing match announcement on tomorrow's #BTE! Subscribe at https://t.co/bEw22861lN!— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) May 13, 2019
- Cosplayer and wrestler Leva Bates decided to cosplay as Cody Rhodes at a WrestleCircus event, which Rhodes did take notice. He replied to a photo that was shared with him: "It's a mini Pharaoh. WELL DONE."
You can read his comment and see the photo of Bates below:
It's a mini Pharaoh! ??— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 13, 2019
WELL DONE https://t.co/24Hl4hip0p