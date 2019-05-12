- The above video is from All Elite Wrestling's YouTube channel. The video is of Chris Jericho sending a message to Cody Rhodes. Chris Jericho will be at Double Or Nothing in a match against Kenny Omega.

- Matt Jackson shared on Twitter that there will be a Double Or Nothing match announced on tomorrow's Being The Elite. To check out their YouTube channel please click here.

Below is Jackson's announcement:

- Cosplayer and wrestler Leva Bates decided to cosplay as Cody Rhodes at a WrestleCircus event, which Rhodes did take notice. He replied to a photo that was shared with him: "It's a mini Pharaoh. WELL DONE."

You can read his comment and see the photo of Bates below: