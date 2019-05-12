According to PWInsider, All Elite Wrestling's PPV Double Or Nothing is reportedly showing up on program guides for services like Xfinity that use iNDemand. The price of the PPV was revealed on the Xfinity guide as $59.95.

Early last week, AEW announced a partnership with ITV to broadcast Double Or Nothing for fans in the U.K.

It was also announced that AEW's TV deal with Turner will be announced during this week at Madison Square Garden at the WarnerMedia Upfronts. Reportedly the plan is for AEW's weekly TV show to air on TNT.

Double Or Nothing will be taking place on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Below is the card:

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (AAA World Tag Team Championship)

* "Hangman" Adam Page vs. PAC

* Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes

* SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) vs. CIMA, T-Hawk, and Lindaman

* Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae

* Casino Battle Royal: Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Chuckie T., Berretta (Winner receives a shot at the AEW World Championship, Pre-Show)

* Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian (Pre-Show)