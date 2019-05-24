- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Cody vs. Kyle O'Reilly from DEFY Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- ROH announced World TV Champion Shane Taylor will defend his title against Bandido at ROH Best in the World. The PPV will take place on June 28 at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

- AEW will hold a Double or Nothing Press Conference and Weigh In later today at 7 pm ET and it will stream for free on FITE. Be sure to join us for complete live coverage of the event!