Before Double or Nothing gets going at 8 pm ET, The Buy In pre-show will kick things off. Earlier today, Orange Cassidy was added to the Casino Battle Royale where the winner will receive a future shot at the AEW World Championship against either Chris Jericho or Kenny Omega.

18 of the 21 battle royal participants have been announced: Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Shawn Spears, and Orange Cassidy.

The other Buy In match will feature Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian. Wrestling Inc. was at last night's Double or Nothing Press Conference where the two wrestlers also weighed-in. Sabian came into the match at 180 lbs. and Guevara at 185 lbs.

We asked Sabian his thoughts about remaining on the pre-show despite Adam Page and PAC being scrapped on the main card.

"Me and Sammy are going to be off the page," Sabian said. "Realistically, it would have been wise to make people pay for that, that's one side of the argument. But if you put me and Sammy on The Buy In for everyone to watch for free, and now more people are buying the PPV because they'll see that and be like, 'sweet.' So, to me, I think we're in the perfect position. I didn't hear any talk about [going to the main card] there might have been behind the scenes, but if I was offered 'Do you want to be on Double or Nothing or The Buy-In?', I'd choose The Buy In every time."

For Guavara, the question was posed if he'd rather be in the Casino Battle Royale for a possible chance at the AEW World Championship instead of his singles match against Sabian.

"I try not to think of what could be or what's not," Guevara responded. "It would be cool, but then I have to compete against 20 other people, so this one-on-one is good for me. I think I get to show really what I'm about more in a one-on-one than with some many people involved."

