- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Darby Allin and Mike Santiago from DEFY Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.
- Nick and Matt Jackson made an appearance at a Bar Wrestling event earlier this week to announced referee Rick Knox has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Knox has been a referee since the early 2000s, working for numerous promotions including: PWG, PCW Ultra, Lucha Underground, and last year's All In.
- Ring of Honor announced a new backstage interviewer, Quinn McKay, at this past week's ROH Global Wars: Buffalo. Below are a few of her interviews with PJ Black, The Allure, and ROH World Champion Matt Taven.
