- Nick and Matt Jackson made an appearance at a Bar Wrestling event earlier this week to announced referee Rick Knox has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Knox has been a referee since the early 2000s, working for numerous promotions including: PWG, PCW Ultra, Lucha Underground, and last year's All In.

- Ring of Honor announced a new backstage interviewer, Quinn McKay, at this past week's ROH Global Wars: Buffalo. Below are a few of her interviews with PJ Black, The Allure, and ROH World Champion Matt Taven.