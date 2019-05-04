It seems that former Impact star Nick Aldis isn't the only one who has made recent comments about Impact. Former star now WWE Superstar AJ Styles commented about a past shirt from the company that someone shared on a Twitter thread of ugliest wrestling shirts.

Fans call the infamous shirt, "the jizz shirt." Anyway, AJ Styles retweeted a photo of the shirt and wrote: "I wish I could tell u this was the worst thing TNA has ever come up with."

This isn't the first time that Styles has commented about his past with the company. In August (a now-deleted tweet), he shared his feelings about that Dixie Carter Affair storyline. A user implied that it was his idea and that he couldn't hate it then. Styles did reply to the user: "Oh no I can, things did change. Could have been a lot better."

Styles was with Impact from 2002 to 2014. He went to WWE in 2016.

You can read AJ's tweet below: