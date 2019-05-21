- It looks like AJ Styles' new feud will be against Baron Corbin. As seen above, Corbin slapped Styles during a backstage segment on last night's RAW.

- WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be honored as the Living Inductee in the Class of 2019 for the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame induction weekend, which takes place on July 25-27. WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino will be honored as the Posthumous Inductee while WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter will receive the Frank Gotch Award and UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will receive the George Tragos Award. Brian Shields will receive the Jim Melby Award and Thunderbolt Patterson will receive the Lou Thesz World Heavyweight Championship Award, Phoenix, Slaughter, Shields and Patterson will all attend, but Cormier is not able to make the trip due to training.

Other guests announced include Sheamus, Natalya, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco, Ultimo Dragon, Brian Pillman Jr., Lisa Marie Varon, and others. Brisco will be hosting a talent evaluation, which is open to all pro wrestlers. Full details on the weekend are available at NWHOF.org.

- Below is a new promo for this week's WWE NXT episode with NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream: