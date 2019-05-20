AJ Styles spoke with Newsweek today to discuss last night's loss to WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Styles revealed what was said during the post-match handshake.

"I told Seth I was right when I said 13 years ago that he would be something special in this business," Styles said. He continued, "We both respected each other that was never in question. It was two guys, two egos and a lot of testosterone that you're going to get a fight when two big dogs get next to each other. Tempers go awry and next thing you know we're fighting and it is what it is, but when it's over and someone comes out the better man you shake hands."

Styles also said he's looking forward to the new title that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reveals on tonight's RAW.

"When a new championship is involved you can't help but look at it and say, 'you know that's not a bad idea,'" Styles said. "Competitors are going to compete and they will come out, I'm sure it'll be interesting. I look forward to it."

Regarding his future with Rollins, Styles said he's 100% sure this isn't the end.

"Just because you lose doesn't mean it's over," Styles said. "I've lost before. I've lost the WWE championship before. You find your way back into the hunt. You may get derailed by going to the back of the line but you want what you want. And I want to be Universal Champion before my career is over."