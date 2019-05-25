- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the wildest times WWE Superstars were sent into the water. The group features Matt Hardy throwing Bray Wyatt into the Lake of Reincarnation, and The Rock sending "Stone Cold" Steve Austin off a bridge and into the river.

- WWE is not listing AJ Styles for any upcoming TV or live events from now until the June 27 show in Singapore (h/t PWInsider). He is still listed for WWE Super ShowDown on June 7 and WWE Stomping Grounds on June 23. No word yet if he's injured or just taking off some time.

- Big E gave props to tonight's AEW PPV, but did so in a funny way. On Twitter, Big E wrote, "I hope everyone enjoys [REDACTED] today. I genuinely wish the best for all involved in [REDACTED]!"