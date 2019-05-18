AJ Styles did some promotional work while WWE was touring overseas this past week. During his interview, Styles talked about his favorite moment in WWE, Seth Rollins, and the biggest difference between WWE and other promotions he's work for.

Styles noted it's tough to really see how big WWE is until you work for them and that other promotions are aren't even close to competing with WWE.

"I think the main difference in the WWE is once you get there is you understand how huge, how massive the WWE actually is," Styles said. "It's a lot bigger than you could ever know, unless you've been somewhere else and thought, 'Oh, we're going to compete with WWE,' but really, you never were even in the ballgame.

"It's so much bigger than any place I've ever been. But you could only find that out once you work here and see how much is done, how many people work to make this the best sports entertainment place to be."

At this Sunday's Money in the Bank PPV, Styles will get a shot at the WWE Universal Championship when he faces Seth Rollins. Thanks to last month's Superstar Shake-Up, Styles was moved to RAW and obtained the number one contender spot after defeating Baron Corbin.

"I think Seth Rollins is already saying this is his house, this is his yard, this is his playground, whatever it is, it's 'Monday Night Rollins,' according to him," Styles responded. "That's great and all. He can have it, but he's gonna lose the Universal Championship, so if he feels like it's still his playground without the Universal Championship that's okay with me."

Since joining up with WWE in 2016, Styles has had plenty of memorable moments, but to him, none tops his debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble where fans went crazy for his entrance.

"I think that would probably have to be my debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble," Styles said. "I say that because I wasn't sure how people would react to AJ Styles because I had been in Japan for two years. Had they forgot about who I was? It was scary at the moment because if I don't get a reaction I'm not going to get much of anything else.

"I was happy to hear people still remembered AJ Styles in Orlando. I still had something to prove after that, but still in that moment where people were going nuts is definitely the most memorable of my career."

