With WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley appearing on tonight's RAW to reveal WWE's new title, there has been a lot of fan speculation on the return of the Hardcore Title. Snow was asked about WWE possibly bringing back the Hardcore Title and if they should.

"I don't think so," Snow said. "I think it was the right thing at the right time for the right reason. It kind of organically developed out of it being a joke for Mick Foley and then it just grew from there. In OVW before I took it over, they had a similar title called an Anarchy Title which is where the champion could, basically it was anarchy, he could call his own stipulations no matter how ridiculous based on whatever he wanted to do.

"I explained that in this day and age, I think it's hard because every time you have that title on the show and it has a stipulation, it now waters down the stipulations for matches where you have a personal vendetta or a reason that they have to be in this type of a match."