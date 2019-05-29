- It looks like Aleister Black's first WWE SmackDown singles feud since coming to the brand in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup may begin soon. This week's SmackDown featured another backstage cryptic promo from Black, as seen above, but this time he said he's waiting for anybody to pick a fight with him. There's no word yet on who may step up to Black, but we will keep you updated.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK went off the air saw SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retain her title over Charlotte Flair.

Bayley wrestled earlier in the night on SmackDown, defeating Lacey Evans in a non-title match. Charlotte Flair was at ringside for that match and got involved at one point, almost costing Bayley the win. The post-match angle saw Flair turn on Evans.

- WWE has released a new "Brock Party" t-shirt for Brock Lesnar to play off the recent "Beastbox" moments that have trended on social media. You can see the new merch below: