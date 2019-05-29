A report over the weekend of assault allegations against UFC fighter Alex Oliveira have been denied by his team. According to a report by MMA Fighting, Oliveira is accused of striking and pulling the hair of his ex-wife in his Brazilian hometown of Tres Rios.

Police also stated that Oliveira is accused of getting into a confrontation with a security guard during a party early in the morning Saturday, with the Tres Rios authorities looking further into the incident which also stated Oliveira attempted to drive his motorcycle with the couples child while appearing intoxicated.

The fight team for Oliveira said he is innocent but has declined to provide further comment on the matter. Oliveira, known also as "Cowboy," had his biggest UFC fight when he faced Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. He is 20-7-1 overall and has lost three of his last five fights inside the Octagon.