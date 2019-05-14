WrestleMania was a little over a month ago, which saw the historic women's triple threat match with Becky Lynch capturing both SmackDown and Raw titles to Kofi Kingston realizing his once-improbable dream of winning the WWE Championship.

It was a topic of discussion on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards, which was held earlier this month. Former Raw and SmackDown women's champion Alexa Bliss was asked by KVEG Hot 97.5 radio personality Adrian Hernandez on the red carpet what match at WrestleMania was more emotional for her.

"You know I'm very happy for Kofi," Said Bliss. "But I have to say I loved the fact our women main evented WrestleMania for the first time. That is what we have been working for with the Women's Revolution, the fact that it finally happened was an amazing moment for all the women." she also added, "It was great, it was awesome."

For former champion and future WWE Hall of Famer Mickie James, she has a personal connection with Kingston but recognizes what the women achieved.

"I have known Kofi for such a long time. We were in developmental together in Louisville. I'm going to have to go with my boy Kofi right now," explained James. "I'm very happy for the girls and I think it's incredible and they blew them out and we are moving mountains. All the women before them all set the pace for this. Kudos to them, they nailed it and they killed it.

"Kofi's my boy and I'm so proud of him. He deserves it and he is an amazing human. Kofi-bear you deserve it."

You can listen to James' comments below and Bliss's above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Adrian Hernandez and KVEG Hot 97.5 with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.




