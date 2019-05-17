- RAW Tag Team Champion Zack Ryder celebrated his 34th birthday earlier this week by visiting Disneyland Paris with Mike Rome. WWE posted this video from their trip.

- WWE Superstar Dash Wilder turns 33 years old today while former WCW TV Champion Alex Wright turns 44 and Impact Hall of Famer Earl Hebner turns 70.

- As noted, Alexa Bliss is currently out of action and is not medically cleared for the women's MITB Ladder Match at Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. It's been reported that she has another concussion. Bliss took to Twitter today to comment on her replacement for the women's match, Nikki Cross.

Bliss wrote, "Couldn't think of a more suitable replacement for #MITB than @NikkiCrossWWE ... congrats love & show the world"

