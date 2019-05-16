We now know why Nikki Cross replaced Alexa Bliss in the Fatal 4 Way on Monday's WWE RAW - because Bliss is injured.

WWE announced today that Bliss has not been cleared to compete in the women's MITB Ladder Match at Sunday's pay-per-view. A suitable replacement will be announced soon.

There's no word yet on who will replace Bliss but the match currently features Ember Moon, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Bayley, Natalya, Naomi and Carmella.

There's also no word yet on Bliss' injury but she has dealt with concussion-related issues for some time. She lost a singles match to Naomi on the April 29 RAW and that looks to be the last time she wrestled.

Below is WWE's announcement on Bliss being pulled from Sunday's Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Stay tuned for updates.