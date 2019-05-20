Ali was a strong pull away from winning the men's Money In The Bank ladder match at Sunday's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Just as Ali was grabbing the briefcase, Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance and inserted himself into the match.

Lesnar shoved the ladder, which took Ali and a couple of cameramen out before climbing the ladder and picking up the victory. Ali was reportedly busted open from the spot.

It was Lesnar's first appearance since losing the WWE Championship to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 in a short match last month. Lesnar wrestled one other time this year, defeating Finn Balor at The Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January.

Ali took a shot at how active Lesnar has been, writing on Twitter, "Look at the bright side, @brocklesnar climbing a ladder is the most wrestling he's done all year."

Ali is not the only wrestler to be critical of Lesnar. As we previously reported, Chris Jericho mocked Lesnar winning the match, tweeting, "Awesome to see @BrockLesnar win the #MoneyInTheBank match...even though he wasn't officially entered! Brock is the future of the biz and this perfect example of genius booking shows why @WWE will remain on top FOREVER! #GoBrockGo"

You can check out Ali's tweet below: