It was reported earlier that Ali and Andrade will be having a match on this week's SmackDown Live. Since the match was announced the two have already traded a few words on Twitter.

Ali was the first to respond and told Andrade to "Bring all the fight you have Andrade. You can't defeat the light." Andrade replied to him that he was just another step before the Money in the Bank PPV.

Ali is also in the Money in the Bank ladder match for a WWE World Championship Match contract. Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, and Randy Orton are also in the match.

Andrade's manager Zelina Vega also reacted to news about the match. She wrote: "Watch us show you we are the best... #LatinBlood."

The Money Bank in the Bank PPV will be on May 19 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

You can read their Twitter interaction below:

Bring all the fight you have @AndradeCienWWE. You can't defeat the light. https://t.co/aPDn1g3UmX — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 4, 2019

Yo apagaré la luz. Yo soy el futuro. Another step for me before I take the #MITB. #SDLive #AlivsAndrade https://t.co/K5X1e0G45u — "EL IDOLO" ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) May 5, 2019