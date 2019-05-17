- WWE posted this video of Shinsuke Nakamura and Mandy Rose meeting up with Street League skateboarders Helena Long and Alex deCunha in London this past week while on tour with WWE.

- WWE stock was down 1.92% today, closing at $80.08 per share. Today's high was $81.91 and the low was $79.78.

- As noted, a new WWE Chronicle special will air on the WWE Network tomorrow, Saturday, May 18 at 8pm ET. The one-hour special will feature SmackDown Superstar Ali. Below is the first look at the documentary with comments from Ali.

He wrote, "This Saturday on @WWENetwork I tell my story. Pain, love, faith, hate, fear, nightmares and dreams. This is the story of Ali."

Journey from @AliWWE's humble beginnings to his status as a fast-rising Superstar on a new #WWEChronicle, streaming TOMORROW at 8/7 C on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/67ma481gM5 — WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2019