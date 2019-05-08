Former Lucha Underground star, Angelico, has reportedly signed with All Elite Wrestling, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. An announcement is expected soon for the 32-year old South African wrestler.

The report noted WWE had interest for Angelico to be part of the NXT brand, but didn't want to get into a bidding war with AEW over him. WWE's interest has been there for quite some time with reports of their interest surfacing last year.

It actually went back even further with Angelico noting in 2017 that WWE had made an offer before he signed with Lucha Underground in 2014.

"I can't really talk about the details, but there was contact made by WWE before we signed with Lucha Underground in 2014 to both me and Jack," Angelico said. "We talked it over and decided at that time that Lucha Underground were going to take the risk with it because we really believed in the project. We also had the mentality that if WWE were interested in us in 2014 and if every year we're still getting better as individuals and as a tag-team, why wouldn't they still want us a few years later a few years on.

"With a few years to play with we went with the Lucha Underground project, which was fun and new. I can't speak for Jack, but we don't regret not going, I think he's happy with the decision he made as am I. Who's to say we won't turn up there one day, but with how wrestling is in this day and age it's great to be a free agent and travel the world."