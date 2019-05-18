WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, was in South Africa this weekend to take part in an Arnold Sports festival when another individual ran up and dropkicked him in the back. Members of Schwarzenegger's security immediately took the man away, Arnold was not injured in the attack. Schwarzenegger was inducted into the celebrity wing of the Hall of Fame in 2015.

A short time later on Twitter, Schwarzenegger wrote he was fine and wanted to make sure the right people got the spotlight from this incident.

"Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about," Schwarzenegger said. "I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat.

"Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our Arnold Sports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They're on my Snapchat. We have 90 sports here in South Africa at the Arnold Sports, and 24,000 athletes of all ages and abilities inspiring all of us to get off the couch. Let's put this spotlight on them."

Unfortunately, this isn't the only time a WWE Hall of Famer was randomly attacked this year. During his induction speech for The Hart Foundation at this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, Bret Hart was tackled by an individual. That person was also swiftly removed from the scene, and Hart was able to finish out his speech.

