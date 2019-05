Ashley Massaro's only daughter, Alexa, reacted on social media to her mother's untimely passing. In a post on Instagram Alexa wrote, "i love you mommy i want to wake up in your arms more than anything i want to give u a big hug please come back this can't be real."

In a second post she added, "please god this cant be it"

Massaro passed away at the age of 39 on Thursday. Details of her death have not been announced and the case is currently under investigation.Police do not believe foul play was involved, and are classifying her death as "non-criminal."

Massaro worked for WWE from 2005 until 2008. Massaro said that she requested her release from the company at the time due to her daughter's health. Since her release, she has only made limited wrestling appearances. She was scheduled to appear at next week's Starrcast convention in Las Vegas.

We here at Wrestling Inc. offer our sincerest condolences to Massaro's friends and family.