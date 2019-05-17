Ashley Massaro's untimely passing on Thursday revived some claims that she had made in a class action suit against WWE. Massaro was one of over 50 wrestlers who joined the lawsuit in 2016, which was dismissed last September.

The lawsuit alleged that the company was responsible for neurological injuries that the wrestlers had suffered from their time in wrestling. Massaro claimed that she was sexually assaulted while visiting a US base in Kuwait on behalf of WWE, had sustained several concussions and suffered from depression, anxiety, memory loss and migraine headaches due to her time with the company. She also claimed that Vince McMahon once ordered the backstage crew to saw off a cast on her hand weeks before it was scheduled to come off so that she could perform that night.

We reached out to WWE regarding the accusations being brought back to light. WWE sent us a statement revealing that Massaro sent an email to WWE last October - a month after the lawsuit was dismissed - and apologized for joining the suit. She wrote that she was "basically poached" and that she should have contacted the company first.

Below is the full statement with excerpts from her email:

Long after Ashley Massaro filed an affidavit, which WWE only learned of the contents after she passed away, Ashley sent an email to WWE on Oct. 20, 2018 - approximately one month after the Court dismissed all claims against WWE and sanctioned the lawyer who brought the suit against WWE, Konstantine Kyros, for repeated misconduct including pursuing false allegations. Below are a number of excerpts from her letter to WWE: "I love WWE, you all were my family the whole time I was there…" "The lawsuit got out of control very fast-I had been roped in by the lawyer representing the others..." "I apologize that I was part of this class action suit and knew it was a bad idea but was convinced by the lawyer and I want to acknowledge that I should've contacted you guys before agreeing to be involved-i was basically poached. But I accept my part of the responsibility and just want to formerly apologize and express my regret." "You all changed my life and I couldn't be more grateful..." "Can you express my sincerest regret to Vince, Stephanie, Hunter and Kevin Dunn."

Massaro, who worked for WWE from 2005 until 2008, passed away on Thursday at the age of 39. She would have turned 40 on May 26, and leaves behind a daughter.