- Above is a clip from last month's NWA Crockett Cup featuring The Briscoes confronting the Rock 'N Roll Express. The two teams met in the tournament with The Briscoes picking up the win against the WWE Hall of Famers.

- Ring of Honor is headed to the Pacific Northwest next month and its first stop will be in Kent, Washington on June 1 for a TV taping. The first couple matches have been announced.

* Matt Taven (c) vs. Tracy Williams (ROH World Championship)

* Colt Cabana (c) vs. Mark Briscoe (NWA National Championship)

* Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King

* The Kingdom vs. The Bouncers

- ROH also announced Summer Supercard will go down on August 9 in Toronto at the Mattamy Athletic Centre and will feature stars from NJPW, CMLL, and NWA. Wrestlers and matches will be announced at later date, the show will stream on HonorClub. Tickets go on sale May 22 at 10 am ET for HonorClub members and May 24 at 10 am ET for the general public.

- As noted, earlier this month MLW announced Austin Aries would be working for the promotion. At MLW Fury Road, he'll be taking on Australian wrestler Adam Brooks at the Waukesha Expo Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 1. Tickets for the show can be purchased here.