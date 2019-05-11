Wrestling Inc.'s Andy Malnoske caught up with Baby Doll over WrestleMania Weekend at WrestleCon in Manhattan to talk about how she was scared of the fans after turning on Dusty Rhodes, what the locker room was like back in the day when she was the only woman, and wrestling's tough travel schedule.

In 1986, Baby Doll turned on Dusty Rhodes, helping Ric Flair retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Baby Doll noted she was actually scared of what the fans might do after the entire place went silent.

"It was scary, especially when I turned on Dusty and put Flair's foot on the rope, and a sold-out Charlotte Coliseum went silent," Baby Doll said. "I thought, 'they are going to kill me.' It's crazy now to look back because we didn't have security, we didn't have guardrails. There was hardly no one walking us to and from the dressing room, so we literally had to fight our way to and from the dressing room almost every night."

Much of Baby Doll's work in pro wrestling was during the 1980s, a time when there weren't a lot of women around in the locker rooms. She talked about her experience compared to today.

"It's crazy because now you go into the dressing room and there's 10 or 20 girls sometimes," Baby Doll said. "Back then, I was like the only girl. I was the only girl traveling, I was the only girl in the dressing room. Totally different time and for me it was like I was meant to be there, I fell right in. I knew the guys, I knew how everything worked, it was one of the stellar parts of my life. It was really cool. I know where every broom closet and every dark corner of every building on the east coast because I would try and go hide because I needed an hour or two to get ready. I didn't wanna see a bunch of all their stuff and going on, so I'd go hide. [Laughs]"

Finally, she was asked about what she remembers most about her career: the money, the friendships, and the insane amount of time on the road.

"The absolutely ridiculous amount of money I made, the friendships I have now," Baby Doll recalled. "Honest to God, the first year I worked with Tully, we had 15 days off, no weekends, no holidays. We were doing something every day except for 15 days."

You can check out Wrestling Inc.'s full, exclusive interview with Baby Doll in the video above.