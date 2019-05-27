* Cameras show Jon Moxley backstage just before her makes his debut on AEW Double or Nothing.

* Matt Jackson gets ready for the event, shows off his car is packed with items still, despite working for a bigger company. We see clips of Nick Jackson at Starrcast, he runs into "Fat Ass" Masa, Cody, and Brandi. For their panel intro, the Young Bucks have their music play, but send Masa out first to mess with the crowd.

* More clips shown from a bunch of meet and greets.

* MJF dresses in disguise and tries to heckle Justin Roberts and Jennifer Decker at the Double or Nothing Press Conference. He ends up getting carried out of the event.

* Matt checks out the early stages of what the stage and ring looks like. Kenny, Cody, Matt, and Nick check it out as things get closer to completion. Cody practices destroying the throne.

* Cody, Matt, and Nick, get to see what the AEW World Championship looks like.

* Clips of a Papa Bucks / Frankie Kazarian jam session.

* Morning of Double or Nothing, Matt and his son have a quick match in the ring.

* All Out will take place at the Sears Center in Chicago, Illinois on August 31.

* Masa meets Mike Tyson, who was backstage at Double or Nothing.

* A masked Flip Gordon makes his way backstage to surprise Cody and Adam Page.

* Scorpio Sky asks Frankie Kazarian to wear the red, white, and blue he wore at All In and hands him his wrestling trunks. The trunks have "Scorpio" in large letters on them and Kazarian says they have brand new gear and he can't wear these anyways. Scorpio just laughs and says to make sure he washes them before putting the trunks on. Kazarian ends up tossing them on a Daniels' face while he's sleeping.

* Adam Page is shown as the 21st entrant in the Casino Battle Royal. Page would win and will take on Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship at a later date.

* Jebailey is taking on Michael Nakazawa in a Hardcore Match at AEW Fyter Fest in June. Jebailey sees Nakazawa backstage, laughs, and says "Good job in the battle royale, loser, see you at Fyter Fest." He then slips on the floor, most likely because of Nakazawa's baby oil.

* More backstage shots of production after the main event finishes up. Then Jon Moxley's entrance hits. Cody claps and smiles at the camera as he hears the crowd react. Camera in the crowd shows the atmosphere in the arena as Moxley takes out everyone. For his exit, Moxley heads back out through the crowd and to the back. Backstage, Joey Janela approaches Moxley, laughs, and lights a cigarette. Moxley takes it, has a puff, flicks it, and heads off. Janela didn't seem appreciate that and his demeanor immediately changes.