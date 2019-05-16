Andrade continues to receive praise from just about everyone within WWE, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The SmackDown Superstar has received great reviews from WWE's live event producers as of late, and the talents are said to be really positive regarding his abilities. It was noted that Andrade has become universally loved in the company.

Vince McMahon is ready to push Andrade but he feels like Andrade's English will hold him back. WWE Talent Relations recently set Andrade up with an English tutor to help him there. Andrade has been speaking more English in his recent promos because officials want him to get more practice, instead of just relying on Zelina Vega to do it for him.

As noted earlier this week, Andrade's feud with WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor is expected to continue after Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Both Superstars are currently booked for the men's MITB Ladder Match, along with Randy Orton, Ali, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre.