- Atlas Security, who has worked in the pro wrestling world for years now, handled security at AEW's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas on Saturday. They will be working for AEW moving forward.

- The Super Smash Bros. will likely be using a different name in AEW because Nintendo owns that name, according to PWInsider. The group debuted at Double Or Nothing over the weekend and attacked Best Friends, Jack Evans and Angelico after the tag team match.

- Awesome Kong's AEW debut at Double Or Nothing had been planned for four months, according to PWInsider. Kong competed in the Fatal 4 Way with winner Britt Baker, Kylie Rae and Nyla Rose. It was noted that a very small circle of people knew about the debut before Brandi Rhodes brought Kong out to start the match. Kong tweeted her AEW theme song, seen below: