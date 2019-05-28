Last night's WWE RAW saw Baron Corbin win a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match over Braun Strowman, The Miz and Bobby Lashley, to become the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins for a match at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia next week. Corbin was a replacement for AJ Styles, who is currently out of action with a back injury.

The match ended with Corbin pinning The Miz after Strowman and Lashley brawled to the back to get counted out. Lashley vs. Strowman had been announced for Super ShowDown for a few weeks now, indicating that Corbin or Miz would earn the title shot. PWInsider reports that WWE officials went back and forth throughout the day, over whether or not the Fatal 4 Way should have been an Elimination Match or a single fall match.

The argument was made that to protect the talents, they should not do three eliminations in the match. That argument eventually won out, and the match was changed to do the one finish with Corbin pinning Miz.

On a related note, Corbin took to Twitter today to taunt fans ahead of his match with Rollins.

Corbin wrote, "This is my future and there is nothing you can do about it but cry! @WWE #WWESSD"

