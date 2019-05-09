Luke Harper reportedly asked Vince McMahon if he could be released from his contract in November, if WWE wasn't going to use him, but Vince told him to take it up with Triple H. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that Triple H then didn't respond to Harper, at least as of press time.

We've noted how WWE officials chose to add 6 months to Harper's contract to make up for the time he spent on the shelf after wrist surgery. The contract was to expire in November.

It looks like Harper will be paid to sit at home as The Observer notes that he has been given no future bookings, but they also will not let him out of his contract. It was reported before that Harper won't be able to leave the company until around WrestleMania 36 time in 2020.

It was reported in early May that Vince informed Harper, in writing, that the company would not be releasing him from his contract. This was apparently a response to Harper requesting his release back on April 16. You can read our report on what went wrong with Vince and Harper by clicking here.

There had been some speculation on Bray Wyatt trying to get Harper back on TV for his "Firefly Fun House" storyline, but it looks like WWE will not be using Harper while he waits on his contract to expire, unless plans change.