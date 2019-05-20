- Above is a preview for this week's Miz & Mrs. episode on the USA Network, featuring The Miz's reaction to being ranked in a Top 10 Hot Dad Bods list.
- WWE Network will air a new WCW special on Sunday, May 26 at 8pm ET. "WWE Untold: The Failed Relaunch of WCW" will feature Eric Bischoff, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and others. Below is the synopsis for the thirty-minute special:
"Eric Bischoff, Booker T and more tell the true story of how WCW almost relaunched with a 'big bang' in 2001."
- Last night's WWE 24 special on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, which will replay after tonight's RAW goes off the air, included backstage post-WrestleMania 35 footage of Vince McMahon greeting Lynch after her big main event win. You can see the clip below:
This!???????? #BeckyTwoBelts @BeckyLynchWWE #WWE24