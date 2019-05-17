Baron Corbin has been wrestling in slacks and a dress shirt since revamping his look in June of last year. Before that, Corbin would usually work in a t-shirt with pants.

Some fans have been critical of Corbin's gear, feeling that it hurts his potential as being seen as a main eventer. At a WWE live event in Birmingham earlier this week, Corbin appeared to be reverting back to his old look. Corbin had ditched the dress shirt and wrestled in a t-shirt instead.

If you're a fan of Corbin's current look, fear not. Corbin noted on Twitter that he plans on keeping the vest and shirt for the near future.

"I WILL have my amazing vest and shirt for all of you to enjoy at mitb and RAW," Corbin wrote. "Matter of fact maybe i will be Corbin 2 vest"

Jeeze you see a pic online and you think you know. But really it just show how much you don't know and how desperate you are for stories.



Corbin will be competing in the men's Money In The Bank ladder match this Sunday against Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Ali, Randy Orton, Andrade and Finn Balor. As always, we will have live coverage of the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view as well as all of the latest news leading up to the event.

You can see photos of Corbin wrestling without the dress shirt this week below:

