Baron Corbin vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is now official for WWE Super ShowDown from Saudi Arabia.

Corbin became the new #1 contender by winning a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match on tonight's RAW. Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley were counted out of the match right before Corbin pinned The Miz to get the win.

Super ShowDown will take place on Friday, June 7 from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The special will air live on the WWE Network.

Below is the updated card for WWE's return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:

WWE Universal Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Andrade vs. "Demon King" Finn Balor (c)

The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

50-Man Battle Royal