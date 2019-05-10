A recent thing in wrestling is for talent to complain about their positions via social media or other platforms. That's a far departure from the past in which jobbers like Barry Horowitz simply went out there to do their jobs without complaint.

Horowitz spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast about wrestlers who may be upset with their current roles and about what he thinks of the current wrestling product.

"The girls' division is great and they never used to wrestle like that. I'm not being biased but they're probably being trained by men because of the moves they're doing," said Horowitz before adding that he doesn't see enough wrestling matches today with the emphasis on "wrestling."

"I'm not watching tables, ladders and chairs. It's not my forte. I have nothing against it, I'm just not into it."

When asked what wrestling needs to reach various audiences, Horowitz said a combination of sports and entertainment is needed.

"You gotta go with the times and I think the perfect formula is wrestling with entertainment. You can't be totally wrestling or be totally entertainment because they'll change the channel. People want to be entertained in a different way, not in a carnival way," stated Horowitz.

As for wrestlers who aren't happy with their current spots, Horowitz had some advice for them.

"You got a spot – you have a job. You can 'dumb' yourself out of a job and then where are you gonna go? The independents or Japan? But you're never gonna work for the likes of WWE – it's just too powerful," said Horowitz.

"That's just the way it goes. It's the wrestling business – take it or leave it."

Horowitz certainly wouldn't be the first name you think of when it comes to the WWE Hall of Fame, but he was, in a way, a "Hall of Fame jobber." He was asked about his thoughts on WWE's Hall of Fame.

"It's pretty entertaining and cool. But I think only wrestlers should be in there and yes, I do think I should be in there," declared Horowitz. "Without a doubt. I won't mention names but there are people in there who can't lace my boots and don't know a wristlock from a wristwatch. Then there's people in there not even in pro wrestling or ever even worked for Vince. So it's kinda like a slight to me. Like really?"

At 60 years old, Horowitz' best days are behind him but he's still staying involved in the business.

"I'm kinda semi-retired but I was doing some wrestling matches. I'm involved in a lot of stuff including signings, mentoring and teaching. I also went to nutrition school before wrestling so I'm a nutritionist. I'm doing that and training hard and trying to keep at the best," said Horowitz.

Barry Horowitz will be appearing at the Legends of The Ring convention in Monroe, NJ on June 1st. His full interview with Wrestling Inc was included in today's episode of our WINCLY podcast.

