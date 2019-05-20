- Above is video of Bayley talking to Sarah Schreiber after cashing in her MITB briefcase to win the SmackDown Women's Title from Charlotte Flair at WWE Money In the Bank last night.

"I've known that I've been capable of this all along and now everything's coming full circle," Bayley said. "2015 Match of the Year with Sasha Banks, I was Female Superstar of the Year 2015, NXT Women's Champion, RAW Women's Champion, the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, 2019 women's Money In the Bank contract winner and now I am the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. So, right now you're probably realizing, 'Damn, Bayley is good!' And finally the whole world gets to see it. And I'm going to show them more and more every single day. This is my title and it ain't going nowhere. What else can I do? You'll just have to wait and see because I'm just getting started. I hope the whole locker room gets ready. SmackDown, NXT, RAW, NXT UK, the men's locker room, the women's locker room. I want everyone to step it up because now I'm at the top and everyone needs to catch up because Bayley is the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion."

- The WWE Network added 20 more episodes of WCW Thunder today. The episodes are from the early 2000s. Below is their announcement on the addition:

20 new episodes of WCW Thunder added to WWE Network Travel back to the early 2000s with 20 episodes of World Championship Wrestling Thunder just added to WWE Network. As WWE gained traction in The Monday Night War, WCW was pushed to get creative and pull out all the stops. Dive into 20 episodes now, including when David Arquette won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship when he teamed with Diamond Dallas Page against Eric Bischoff & Jeff Jarrett on the April 26, 2000, edition of Thunder.

- WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter today to thank AJ Styles following their match at Money In the Bank last night.

Rollins wrote, "Take pride in your dreams. Thank you @ajstylesp1 for pushing me to be the best version of myself. Ignite the will. Stoke the flame. Burn it down."

