Bayley is the new SmackDown Women's Champion after cashing in her newly-won MITB briefcase at tonight's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.
Charlotte Flair had won the title from Becky Lynch, right after Lynch retained her RAW Women's Title over Lacey Evans, thanks to interference from Evans. That made Flair a nine-time blue brand women's champion. Lynch held the title since WrestleMania 35. The post-match angle saw Evans and Flair double team Becky until Bayley made the save. Bayley then made the save and quickly defeated Flair with a top rope elbow drop to win the title.
This is Bayley's first run with the SmackDown Women's Title.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title changes:
