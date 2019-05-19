Bayley won the women's MITB Ladder Match at tonight's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, which was the opening match of the main card.

The match also featured Natalya, Dana Brooke, Naomi, Nikki Cross, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon and Carmella.

Bayley now has a briefcase title shot for the RAW or SmackDown Women's Title that is good for one year.

Below are photos and videos from the match: